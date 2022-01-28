Watch Live: Austin health leaders discuss rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases

Austin Public Health is discussing the local COVID-19 situation at its weekly question-and-answer session Friday morning.

APH leadership will be joined by Dr. Sarmistha Hauger, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Dell Children’s Medical Center and associate professor at Dell Medical School. Hauger will discuss the rise in pediatric COVID-19 infections.

Along with Hauger, the Q&A with members of the media will include Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Cassandra DeLeon, and APH Director Adrienne Sturrup.

Watch the live video below starting at 10 a.m.: