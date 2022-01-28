© 2022 KUT

COVID-19

Watch Live: Austin health leaders discuss rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published January 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST
An ambulance passes underneath the pedestrian bridge at Dell Seton Medical Center in 2017.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
An ambulance passes underneath the pedestrian bridge at Dell Seton Medical Center in 2017.

Austin Public Health is discussing the local COVID-19 situation at its weekly question-and-answer session Friday morning.

APH leadership will be joined by Dr. Sarmistha Hauger, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Dell Children’s Medical Center and associate professor at Dell Medical School. Hauger will discuss the rise in pediatric COVID-19 infections.

Along with Hauger, the Q&A with members of the media will include Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, APH Chief Administrative Officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Cassandra DeLeon, and  APH Director Adrienne Sturrup.

Watch the live video below starting at 10 a.m.:

