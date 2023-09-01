Victims in Arboretum shooting were unknown to gunman, Austin police say

A gunman who killed one person and injured another at the Arboretum on Thursday did not know the victims, Austin police said in a news release Friday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Teapioca Lounge around 5 p.m. and found Tang-Kang Dave Chiang, Laura Jauregui and another woman on the ground with gunshot wounds, APD said. Chiang and Jauregui died on the scene, according to the report; the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

During the investigation, APD said, detectives determined Chiang shot both women, who were strangers to him, before killing himself.

Police said the motive is under investigation.