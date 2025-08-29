7 celebrated Austin BBQ joints to try if you've already been to Franklin

The Austin area is home to countless holes in the walls, trailers, restaurants and patios dedicated to the art of the pitmasters. At the tables and behind the counters, you’ll find the quintessential butcher paper, smoked meat for sale by the pound and bottles of sugary, spicy sauce.

Locals often praise Franklin or Terry Black’s. But here are seven spots, unique to Austin alone, that could be your next stop.

Due to the popularity of many of the restaurants, hours are subject to change based on when the food is sold out.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Prime beef short ribs, briskets, peach tea clazed pork belly and sides are placed on a table at InterStellar BBQ.

With 15 minutes until opening, the Thursday crowd at Michelin-starred Interstellar had already amassed a line of 40-50 people.

The barbecue spot offers typical Texan fare (brisket, ribs, sausage), with some higher-end items, like their prime beef short rib topped with Chimichurri sauce.

The staff prides themselves on smoking and preparing everything daily. And, judging by the “sold out” list on the window, that means some more popular meats and sides aren’t available all day.

Caleb’s pick: peach tea glazed pork belly, poblano creamed corn

Location: 12233 Ranch Road 620 Suite 105

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Wednesday through Sunday

Caleb Gottry / KUT News From left, a plate from LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue with beef cheeks, brisket, cauliflower burnt ends, miso glazed carrot, Texas red chili Frito pie, kale caesar slaw, and corn tortilla.

LeRoy and Lewis earned a Michelin star in November 2024, and they've continued serving their locally sourced protein ever since.

The menu is extensive, with unique offerings, including beef cheeks and smoked and grilled cauliflower burnt ends. For those looking to skip the line, the barbecue spot offers an “Anytime Eats” menu with burgers, sandwiches, salads and more that can be ordered at a separate counter.

If you decide to wait it out, an employee can walk you through the menu and take drink orders.

Caleb’s pick: beef cheeks, miso glazed carrot, Texas red chili Frito pie

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday

Open till 10 p.m. on Saturdays

Closed Tuesdays

Location: 5621 Emerald Forest Drive

Caleb Gottry / KUT News From left, a plate from Distant Relatives with chicken, molasses pit beans, and pickled okra.

With one trailer to smoke and one trailer to serve, Distant Relatives serves barbecue to eat at picnic tables or to go.

The menu can change daily, especially when it comes to sides. But regardless of what is offered, Distant Relatives serves its barbecue with a proprietary spice blend, inspired by the African diaspora, paired with unique sauces like a smoked mustard butter sauce and a chile-vinegar dip.

The barbecue spot operates on three pillars: cookery, culture and community, according to its website.

Caleb’s pick: chicken, molasses pit beans

Location: 3901 Promontory Point Drive

Hours: 12-8 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday; 12-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday

KG BBQ has strong roots in the Middle East, which explains the unique menu at the fusion barbecue trailer.

Caleb Gottry / KUT News From left, a plate from KG BBQ with brisket rice bowl, pomegranate glazed pork ribs, smoked lamb chop, Egyptian Cowboy (loaded mac and cheese), pink buttermilk potato salad.

The owner — the Egyptian Cowboy — left his job in Cairo to pursue his passion in smoking meats after trying Texas barbecue.

The barbecue spot serves colorful dishes, including a pink buttermilk potato salad and a rice bowl with fresh vegetables, nuts and smoked brisket on a bed of yellow rice.

Employees tout the lamb chops, smoked low and slow to medium and edged with their signature spice rub.

Caleb’s pick: brisket rice bowl, Egyptian Cowboy (loaded Mac n Cheese)

Location: 3108 Manor Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

The smells from the smoker outside Moreno fill the whole shopping center.

Caleb Gottry / KUT News From left, a plate from Moreno Barbecue with brisket, pork belly, spare ribs, sausage, turkey, mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, potato salad, charro beans, and Mexican rice.

The barbecue spot serves traditional Texas barbecue: brisket, pork ribs and sausage, along with Miracle Whip potato salad, mac and cheese and brisket-filled charro beans. Three sauce options sit at every table (original, spicy and mustard-based).

Proteins can also be served in taco form, and breakfast tacos are offered on Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m.

Moreno is open Tuesday through Sunday, starting at 11 a.m., 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Caleb’s pick: spare ribs, coleslaw, charro beans

Location: 5608 Menchaca Road

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Caleb Gottry / KUT News Clockwise from left, a plate from Micklethwait Barbecue with brisket, spicy sausage, pork ribs, chili beans, lemon-poppy slaw, and white bread.

The East-Austin-trailer-turned-brick-and-mortar-smokehouse relocated to a renovated church at the beginning of the year.

Micklethwait offers the standards, plus lamb, that can make two- or three-meat plates with sides, including chili beans or a citrus beet salad. The outdoor seating options sit beneath pecan trees, where you can also enjoy a sticky pecan cookie. The meats are oak smoked and the desserts are made fresh.

This barbecue spot prides itself on Central Texas-focused hospitality, starting with Tom Micklethwait himself, a fifth-generation Texan and Austin native, according to the website.

Caleb’s pick: Pork ribs, lemon-poppy slaw, pecan cookie

Location: 4602 Tanney St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Michelin-starred la Barbecue offers brisket served fatty or lean, housemade sausage and its signature shells and cheese.

Caleb Gottry / KUT News From left, a plate from la Barbecue with pork rib, brisket, jalapeño sausage, shells and cheese, spicy garlic pickles, and sweet pepper cucumber kimchi.

The barbecue spot also has a whole section on their menu dedicated to “housemade pickling,” including spicy garlic pickles, whole pickled jalapeños and sweet pepper cucumber kimchi.

Patrons can also sit at the bar and order from a large list of beers and cocktails. The Wednesday lunch rush sent the line snaking outside, and some in line were coming in straight from the airport.

Caleb’s pick: Jalapeño sausage, shells and cheese, spicy garlic pickles

Location: 2401 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Editor's note: LeRoy and Lewis, Distant Relatives, KG BBQ, Moreno Barbecue and Micklethwait Barbecue comped a portion or the entirety of the food at their restaurants.