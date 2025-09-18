APD issues arrest warrants for 2 men accused of transphobic Barton Springs assault

Two men are being sought for an assault against a transgender woman at the Barton Springs spillway in late July.

The assault grabbed headlines after a post on Reddit said three men harassed and assaulted a transgender woman and her friends near the Barton Springs spillway on July 26. A bystander stepped in, and his jaw was broken.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men, Matthew Villanueva and Joshua Bell, in connection with the assault. Bell previously faced a family violence misdemeanor assault charge in 2018, but that case was dismissed, according to Travis County court records.

Both suspects face a second-degree felony assault charge. The incident was initially being investigated as a hate crime by police, but it's not clear whether prosecutors will pursue hate crime charges.

This is a developing story.

