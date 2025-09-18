© 2025 KUT Public Media

APD issues arrest warrants for 2 men accused of transphobic Barton Springs assault

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published September 18, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT
People swim in Barton Springs on a sunny day while others lounge on the shore.
Leila Saidane
/
KUT News
Police have issued arrest warrants for an alleged assault on the free side of Barton Springs, often referred to as Barking Springs.

Two men are being sought for an assault against a transgender woman at the Barton Springs spillway in late July.

The assault grabbed headlines after a post on Reddit said three men harassed and assaulted a transgender woman and her friends near the Barton Springs spillway on July 26. A bystander stepped in, and his jaw was broken.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men, Matthew Villanueva and Joshua Bell, in connection with the assault. Bell previously faced a family violence misdemeanor assault charge in 2018, but that case was dismissed, according to Travis County court records.

Both suspects face a second-degree felony assault charge. The incident was initially being investigated as a hate crime by police, but it's not clear whether prosecutors will pursue hate crime charges.

This is a developing story.

Tags
Crime & Justice Barton Springs PoolAustin Police DepartmentTransgenderHate CrimesKUT
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is KUT's government accountability reporter. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
