These Central Texas Schools Are Providing Free Meals Ahead Of Thanksgiving

Lee esta historia en español.

Some schools in Central Texas are offering students free meals before districts head into their holiday breaks next week.

Manor ISD

The Manor Independent School District is hosting its Second Annual Feast of Unity Dinner at the Manor Athletic Complex on Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, meals will be packaged in to-go containers. Dishes include roasted turkey, dressing, mash potatoes, peach cobbler and rolls. Manor ISD officials expect to serve more than 500 families.

Hays CISD

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District is distributing free Thanksgiving meals to students at its café and curbside locations. All students eat for free. Students in elementary schools can pick up their meals Thursday, while middle- and high-schoolers can get theirs Friday.

Adults who bought a ticket to receive a Thanksgiving meal from Hays CISD may pick up their orders at the Performing Arts Center in Kyle on Thursday or Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Adult meals will include herb roasted turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce and spiced pumpkin cake.

Austin ISD

Students with the Austin Independent School District can pick up a free seven-meal pack at curbside locations Thursday. The district says meals are prepared to be reheated at home. Austin ISD will resume its weekly seven-meal pack curbside distribution Dec. 3.

The Central Texas Food Bank is partnering with Austin ISD to give out an additional seven days' worth of meals at a mass distribution event Monday. The drive-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Road.

Attendees will also receive an emergency food box including protein, produce and dairy products. Drivers are asked to enter through the north side of the facility and make room in their trunks before arriving.

