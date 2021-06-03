Anderson High School Uses Flashlights, Megaphone To Continue Graduation After Power Outages In Austin

The fierce thunderstorms that rolled through the Austin area Wednesday evening caused a few scattered power outages, including at the Delco Activity Center, where Anderson High School was holding its graduation ceremony. Left in the dark, the Austin school district was unable to livestream the event or use its sound system.

The blackout could've ruined the moment, but the Class of 2021 got creative.

Seniors, staff and visitors sang the Star Spangled Banner in the dark, using flashlights from their phones to illuminate the facility. Staff then used a megaphone to read out the names of the graduating students picking up their diplomas.

Due to a power outage, we are unable to livestream or have a soundsystem at the Anderson High School Graduation. We're proceeding with graduation, with a megaphone and flashlights from our phones! Star Spangled Banner sung by the #AISDGrads and audience! @AHSnewss #AISDProud pic.twitter.com/h0pxjfCzjv — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) June 3, 2021

The @AHSnewss class of 2021 has had a tough year, capped off with a power outage... But graduation will go on! Thanks to Dr. @anthonymays5 for being our on-call speaker system 😊 #TrojanPride #Classof2021 @AustinISD pic.twitter.com/Prjg6WGh6O — Anderson High School (@AHSnewss) June 3, 2021

Austin Energy said power was restored in about 30 minutes.

Austin ISD graduations will continue Thursday at the Burger Activity Center at 3200 Jones Road during the following times:

8:30 a.m.: Crockett High School

11:30 a.m.: Travis Early College High School

3 p.m.: Akins Early College High School

7 p.m.: Bowie High School

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced for people attending in person including mask wearing, social distancing and temperature checks.