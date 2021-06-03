© 2021 KUT

Education

Anderson High School Uses Flashlights, Megaphone To Continue Graduation After Power Outages In Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Dani Matias
Published June 3, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT
Anderson High School students and those attending their graduation ceremony at the Delco Activity Center on Wednesday evening used their cellphone flashlights for illumination after thunderstorms caused a power outage and left them temporarily in the dark.
Anderson High School students and those attending their graduation ceremony at the Delco Activity Center on Wednesday evening used their cellphone flashlights for illumination after thunderstorms caused a power outage and left them temporarily in the dark.

The fierce thunderstorms that rolled through the Austin area Wednesday evening caused a few scattered power outages, including at the Delco Activity Center, where Anderson High School was holding its graduation ceremony. Left in the dark, the Austin school district was unable to livestream the event or use its sound system.

The blackout could've ruined the moment, but the Class of 2021 got creative.

Seniors, staff and visitors sang the Star Spangled Banner in the dark, using flashlights from their phones to illuminate the facility. Staff then used a megaphone to read out the names of the graduating students picking up their diplomas.

Austin Energy said power was restored in about 30 minutes.

Austin ISD graduations will continue Thursday at the Burger Activity Center at 3200 Jones Road during the following times:

  • 8:30 a.m.: Crockett High School
  • 11:30 a.m.: Travis Early College High School
  • 3 p.m.: Akins Early College High School
  • 7 p.m.: Bowie High School

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced for people attending in person including mask wearing, social distancing and temperature checks.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed on the district’s website and Facebook page.

