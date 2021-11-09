Austin ISD didn't increase enrollment this year, meaning staff won't get annual raises

The Austin Independent School District didn’t meet its enrollment goals for this school year, according to data collected for the state in October.

The school district lost thousands of students last school year during the COVID-19 pandemic and was hoping to see 77,331 students enrolled in AISD schools this year. Instead, there are 74,727 students.

State funding is tied to enrollment. Not meeting the enrollment goal means the district lost around $15 million in funding.

Alejandro Delgado, executive director of enrollment and advocacy, says he has “mixed feelings” about this year’s enrollment, which almost exactly matches last year’s total of 74,725.

“On the one hand, [I'm] disappointed that we didn’t hit our goal,” Delgado said. “But on the other hand, really hopeful, because we stopped the decline after what a terrible year COVID was.”

This failure to meet the goal has consequences for AISD staff. Typically, district staff get an annual raise that can vary. Over the summer, Education Austin, the labor union of AISD employees, asked for a 2% raise for staff. Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the district could only afford that raise if the district met enrollment goals. She gave teachers and staff a one-time payment of $1,000 and said there would be 2% raises if the district met its enrollment goals in the upcoming school year.

“We didn’t meet that, which means that we aren’t going to be getting that 2% raise, but we are going to continue supporting our staff,” said district spokesperson Cristina Nguyen.

A decline in enrollment has been happening for years. Delgado said in 2013, AISD had 85,000 students.

“COVID has really accelerated what was already happening around affordability, around parent choice, competition,” he said. “That’s reality, and we’re going to work twice as hard, be more strategic and engage our communities more authentically.”

One strategic way of reaching the community was focusing on sixth graders, one of the grade levels that has had a huge dip in enrollment, Delgado said. A few weeks ago, district staff called families with sixth graders to ask why they left AISD or why they stayed.

Forty percent of the families had left the district because they moved out of Austin. Another 40% left for charter schools, private schools or homeschool options.

Delgado said throughout the rest of this school year and going into the next, he wants to continue connecting with individual families to learn how to keep them in the district.

“One of the things I’d like to focus on moving forward … is focusing on student retention,” Delgado said. “We have to keep our current kids in our schools."