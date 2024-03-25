5-year-old Ulises Rodriquez Montoya identified as student killed in Hays CISD bus crash

Lee esta historia en español

Ulises Rodriquez Montoya, a 5-year-old Tom Green Elementary School student, was identified Monday as one of the victims of the Hays CISD school bus crash Friday afternoon.

Ulises was described as a happy, loving child who liked to share stories with his friends and family.

"He had a talent for drawing and his favorite thing to draw was dinosaurs," Naira Solís Shears, his pre-K bilingual teacher, said in a statement released by the school district. "He always had a dinosaur drawn on all the assignments he turned in."

The bus was on SH 21 returning from a field trip to a zoo in Bastrop County when the driver of a concrete truck veered into its lane. The driver of a car behind the bus was also killed in the accident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Forty-four students and 11 adult chaperones were on the bus, according to a statement from Hays CISD.

In a statement Saturday, Hays CISD said the bus was not equipped with seat belts. It was unclear whether that would have prevented Ulises' death.

Ulises' family said they are grateful for the community's support as they process his death.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page for Ulises' funeral expenses. Funeral and memorial services are pending.

A former Tom Green Elementary teacher, Molly Andrews, has also launched a GoFundMe to help students and staff with expenses related to the crash. The account has already raised $71,000.