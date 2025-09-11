Texas State fires professor accused of trying to incite political violence in video

A Texas State University professor was fired on Wednesday after he was accused of inciting violence in a video of him speaking at a socialism conference posted on social media.

In a video circulated on social media platform X, Thomas Alter, an associate history professor, can be seen talking during a Zoom meeting as part of the Revolutionary Socialism Conference, an online meeting organized by several socialist groups. During his talk, Alter explains how he feels socialists in the United States can organize an effective party, and criticizes the Democratic Party, the Democratic Socialists of America, China and anarchists for their methods of organization.

The video circulated on X cuts one portion of Alter’s speech in half, during which he criticized “insurrectional anarchists” for their method of protesting, urging organization into a party to better reach people. In the full speech posted on YouTube, he notes that some anarchists have faced jail time for their methods of protest, praising their efforts but questioning whether they can achieve their goals.

“While their actions are laudable, it should be asked, to what purpose do they serve?” Alter said during his speech, which is not included in the video posted on X. The second portion of his statement is included. “Without organization, how can anyone expect to overthrow the most bloodthirsty, profit-driven, mad organization in the history of the world — that of the United States?”

Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse announced Alter was fired after the university was made aware of comments he made at the conference, which Damphousse said constituted “serious professional and personal misconduct.” Damphousse said in the statement the university thoroughly reviewed the video posted publicly for its assessment. Damphousse did not specify what comment Alter made that violated university policy.

“Conduct that advocates for inciting violence is directly contrary to the values of Texas State University,” Damphousse said. “I cannot and will not tolerate such behavior.”

Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall commended Alter’s firing in a post on X, and also said the university would not “tolerate conduct by any employee intended to incite violence.” McCall specifically pointed to Alter’s claim about overthrowing the United States as misconduct.

“Video recordings made public this week in which a Texas State University professor advocated for the overthrow of our government are inconsistent with our shared values and demonstrate egregious personal and professional misconduct,” McCall said in the statement.

Alter is the second professor in Texas to be fired this week after separate videos of them were posted on X. Alter did not respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, Melissa McCoul was fired from Texas A&M University amid backlash from lawmakers over a video showing a student confronting her in a children’s literature course, during which McCoul asserted that there were more than two genders. Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences Dean Mark Zoran and department head Emily Johansen also were removed from their positions on Monday in response to the video.

From The Texas Tribune

Disclosure: Texas A&M University and the Texas State University System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.