Energy & Environment
Winter Storm 2021
Central Texas experienced historic winter weather the week of Feb. 14, with a stretch of days below freezing. Sleet followed snow followed freezing rain, leading to a breakdown of the electric grid and widespread power outages. Water reservoirs were depleted and frozen pipes burst, leaving some without service for days.

Fired ERCOT Leader Refuses More Than $800,000 Severance Pay In Storm Aftermath

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Douglas | The Texas Tribune
Published March 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST
A light from a house in the darkness
Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
Bill Magness, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO who was terminated by his board Wednesday, said he will not accept more than $800,000 in severance pay, according to an ERCOT spokesperson.

The board for the nonprofit entity that operates and manages the electricity grid that covers much of Texas voted Wednesday in favor of his 60-day termination notice.

Magness was terminated without cause, a spokesperson said. According to the terms of his employment contract, his severance pay would have been equivalent to one year of his current base salary, which is more than $800,000.

Both ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the regulatory body that oversees it, have been lambasted in recent weeks for failures in preparing for and responding to the winter storm that left millions of people in the dark for days and claimed the lives of dozens of Texans.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for both Magness and the chair of the PUC to resign. DeAnn Walker, the former chairwoman for the PUC, resigned that day. She had come under sharp criticism from lawmakers after largely blaming Texas’ power outages on ERCOT.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday named Walker's replacement.

Magness, who endured more than five hours of questioning by state senators on Thursday, was criticized for the organization’s winter storm preparations.

Magness worked at ERCOT for more than a decade and became its CEO and president in 2016 after working as its general counsel. He previously held executive management positions in the public and private utility sectors.

From The Texas Tribune

Energy & EnvironmentERCOT
Erin Douglas | The Texas Tribune
See stories by Erin Douglas | The Texas Tribune
