© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
Winter Storm 2021
Central Texas experienced historic winter weather the week of Feb. 14, with a stretch of days below freezing. Sleet followed snow followed freezing rain, leading to a breakdown of the electric grid and widespread power outages. Water reservoirs were depleted and frozen pipes burst, leaving some without service for days.

WATCH: Texas Lawmakers Hold First Hearings On Historic Blackouts

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published February 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST
Power Line Winter Storm Uri 02 16 21.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

Lawmakers in both houses of the Texas Legislature meet Thursday to address last week's near cataclysmic failure of the state's power grid.

The Texas House's State Affairs and Energy Resources Committee and the Texas Senate's Business and Commerce Committee are meeting simultaneously to discuss reforms and to hear from energy providers and regulators.

The meetings come on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Wednesday night to make reforming the state's energy infrastructure a top priority this legislative session.

KUT's Mose Buchele wrote about the options the lawmakers will be considering. He'll be live-tweeting the House State Affairs meeting; follow along here.

Click the center of the videos to play.

Senate Hearing

House Hearing

Tags

Energy & EnvironmentCold WeatherEnergy & Environment87th Texas LegislatureERCOT
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content