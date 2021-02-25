Central Texas experienced historic winter weather the week of Feb. 14, with a stretch of days below freezing. Sleet followed snow followed freezing rain, leading to a breakdown of the electric grid and widespread power outages. Water reservoirs were depleted and frozen pipes burst, leaving some without service for days.
WATCH: Texas Lawmakers Hold First Hearings On Historic Blackouts
Lawmakers in both houses of the Texas Legislature meet Thursday to address last week's near cataclysmic failure of the state's power grid.
The Texas House's State Affairs and Energy Resources Committee and the Texas Senate's Business and Commerce Committee are meeting simultaneously to discuss reforms and to hear from energy providers and regulators.
The meetings come on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Wednesday night to make reforming the state's energy infrastructure a top priority this legislative session.
KUT's Mose Buchele wrote about the options the lawmakers will be considering. He'll be live-tweeting the House State Affairs meeting; follow along here.
Click the center of the videos to play.