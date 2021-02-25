WATCH: Texas Lawmakers Hold First Hearings On Historic Blackouts

Lawmakers in both houses of the Texas Legislature meet Thursday to address last week's near cataclysmic failure of the state's power grid.

The Texas House's State Affairs and Energy Resources Committee and the Texas Senate's Business and Commerce Committee are meeting simultaneously to discuss reforms and to hear from energy providers and regulators.

The meetings come on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Wednesday night to make reforming the state's energy infrastructure a top priority this legislative session.

KUT's Mose Buchele wrote about the options the lawmakers will be considering. He'll be live-tweeting the House State Affairs meeting; follow along here.

Click the center of the videos to play.



Senate Hearing

House Hearing