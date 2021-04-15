Severe Thunderstorms Have Moved East Of The Austin Area

Lee esta historia en español.

Severe thunderstorms have moved east of the Central Texas area, according to the National Weather Service. Light or moderate rainfall is likely to continue for parts of the Hill Country this evening.

Another round of storms is possible overnight, the NWS says, mainly after 2 a.m. That could be followed by additional storms during the day Friday, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

The Weather Service says it does not expect any hazardous weather Saturday through Wednesday.

