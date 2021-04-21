© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

City Of Austin Arborists Will Be Removing Trees Killed During February's Winter Storm

KUT 90.5 | By Trey Shaar
Published April 21, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT
Palm trees, damaged during February's winter storm, at an apartment complex in South Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
The city estimates that as many as 90% of the area’s palm trees did not survive February's storm.

Arborists with the Austin Public Works Forestry Team are out looking for dead trees in public rights of way and later this month will begin removing those considered dangerous.

One type of tree that probably fared the worst from February's record-long freeze: palms. The Forestry Program estimates that as many as 90% of the area’s palm trees did not survive.

“The longer palms are left standing, the more difficult they become to remove," Lisa Killander, the program's manager, said. "Rotting palms are heavy and can snap and fall without warning, creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians, drivers, and property.”

The city said residents can call 311 to report damaged or dead trees. Property owners with dead trees can also help out by contacting a certified arborist to assess their situation. Getting rid of dead vegetation also means there’s less fuel for wildfires.

"While vegetation that residents have planted in the right of way is their responsibility, Forestry will assess the safety risk of palms and other trees in the right of way," Austin Public Works said in a news release. "If dead plants pose a risk, public safety will be prioritized over property owner responsibility."

Tags

Energy & EnvironmentWeatherPlants
Trey Shaar
Austin resident, on and off, mostly on, since 1986. Covering news of Central Texas and beyond since 1994. Father since 2010. Maker of sounds, informational and otherwise, since longer ago than any of the above.
See stories by Trey Shaar
Related Content