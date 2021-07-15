Coming July 22: KUT's New Series About The Texas Electric Grid And What Happened In February

In February, in the midst of a brutal winter storm, the lights went out for millions of Texans. Hundreds of people died. Many more were left shivering in their homes.

How could something like this happen in the energy capital of the U.S.?

Hosted by KUT's Mose Buchele, The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout looks at more than a century of events that led up to February — and what happens now.

From how Texas became an island of electricity in the U.S. to the great experiment of electricity deregulation that began in the 1990s, we'll help you better understand how we got the electric grid we have in Texas and how it failed so spectacularly this year. Plus, we'll look at what state leaders have done to try to fix it and what remains to be done.

You can hear the five-part series on the radio starting July 22 at 3 p.m. on KUT 90.5 or subscribe to the podcast, which will also launch with the first two episodes on July 22.

Listen to the trailer here: