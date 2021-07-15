© 2021 KUT

Central Texas experienced historic winter weather the week of Feb. 14, with a stretch of days below freezing. Sleet followed snow followed freezing rain, leading to a breakdown of the electric grid and widespread power outages. Water reservoirs were depleted and frozen pipes burst, leaving some without service for days.

Coming July 22: KUT's New Series About The Texas Electric Grid And What Happened In February

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published July 15, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT
A rusty electrical transformer on a telephone pole with ice-covered power lines
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Ice on trees and power lines in South Austin on Feb. 18 during the Texas freeze.

In February, in the midst of a brutal winter storm, the lights went out for millions of Texans. Hundreds of people died. Many more were left shivering in their homes.

How could something like this happen in the energy capital of the U.S.?

Hosted by KUT's Mose Buchele, The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout looks at more than a century of events that led up to February — and what happens now.

From how Texas became an island of electricity in the U.S. to the great experiment of electricity deregulation that began in the 1990s, we'll help you better understand how we got the electric grid we have in Texas and how it failed so spectacularly this year. Plus, we'll look at what state leaders have done to try to fix it and what remains to be done.

You can hear the five-part series on the radio starting July 22 at 3 p.m. on KUT 90.5 or subscribe to the podcast, which will also launch with the first two episodes on July 22.

Listen to the trailer here:
Disconnect Audiogram HIGH FINAL.mp4

Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT. He previously worked at WBUR in Boston. His work has appeared on many national radio shows. He's won numerous awards for his reporting, including a national Edward R. Murrow award in 2013. He’s originally from Maine, but has lived in Austin since 2006. While it might sound hard to believe, he thinks Maine and Texas are remarkably similar.
