Severe storms and hail possible in the Austin area this afternoon

Severe thunderstorms with hail and tornadoes are possible in Austin and surrounding areas this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says the main threat is hail — potentially 2 inches in diameter or larger — but damaging winds and tornadoes could also occur. The storms are expected around 3 p.m. and could last through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Some roads may become dangerous or impassable because of flooding. Check the ATXfloods website for closures.

The Lake Travis, Del Valle, Manor and Taylor school districts have announced they'll be releasing students early. Austin ISD has canceled all after-school activities, including athletics, after-school care and any other events. Travis County's mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been canceled for the day as well.

Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare resources to aid communities impacted by the severe weather.

“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed,” Abbott said in a statement. “The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials.”

Follow the National Weather Service's updates on Twitter below: