Texans are asked to conserve power this weekend

Texas’ electric grid operator is asking people to conserve power after six power-generation facilities went offline Friday afternoon as the state experiences unseasonably hot weather.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, said in a statement that the high temperatures are causing “record” demand for electricity across the state.

How are you feeling about the state of the grid? Let us know here.

“At this time, all generation resources available are operating,” interim CEO Brad Jones said.

To conserve power, the grid operator is asking Texans to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or above and not use large appliances — like dishwashers, washers and dryers — during peak hours, which are between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. throughout the weekend.

