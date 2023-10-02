This is not a drill: A cold front this week is bringing nice weather to Austin

After a summer and early fall of record-breaking heat, a shift in the weather could bring something we haven’t seen in a very long time: cooler-than-average temperatures.

The cold front, expected to arrive Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, could also bring locally heavy rain. So, watch for flooding and leaky roofs, especially if your home got hit by that last big hailstorm.

After the rain clears, temperatures are expected to stay cool. By the weekend, just in time for the start of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, daily highs may stay in the 70s, with lows in the 50s – conditions the city hasn’t seen since April.

Normal temperatures for early October in Austin are a high of 87 and a low of 66, said Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“After the summer we've had, it sounds fabulous,” he said.

Ever since last spring, we’ve been hearing that the El Niño weather pattern that has formed in the Pacific could bring a cooler and wetter-than-average fall and winter to Texas. Could this be the start of that shift?

“It is possible,” Fogarty said. “But I wouldn't stand on my soapbox and say, ‘this is it.’”

He says it’s simply too early to tell if cooler weather is here to stay – but that after this summer, “we feel like we deserve it.”

Don’t we?