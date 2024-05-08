Tornado watch north of Austin is in effect until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the area north of Austin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. The watch area includes Williamson and Burnet counties.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes, and you should go over your emergency plans and be prepared to take shelter if a warning happens, according to the NWS. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by a weather radar, and you should take shelter immediately.

There's also a risk for strong to severe storms in the Hill Country, large hail and damaging winds Wednesday evening, the NWS said.

As of early Wednesday evening, Travis County isn't included in the tornado watch because "[c]loud cover has kept Travis more stable" than counties to the north, the NWS said on X.

Follow the latest updates from the National Weather Service below: