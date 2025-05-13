Facing a triple-digit heat wave, Austin opens cooling centers to help people in need

Austin could see record-breaking heat this week as triple-digit temperatures return to the area earlier than usual. The city is setting up cooling centers for people who need to beat the heat.

Homeless Strategy Officer David Gray says the city opened libraries and rec centers — more than 40 — Monday for people needing a place to cool down.

Gray says he and other city staff saw this heat wave coming and notified thousands about the activation. Staff expect the centers will be open through the week.

"We sent out our text alert to close to 4,000 people experiencing homelessness to make sure that they know that hot weather is coming," he said. "[And] make sure they know where they can go to beat the heat and to stay cool and stay safe."

Travis County is also offering respite at its six community centers across the Austin area.

Gray says the cooling centers are crucial for people experiencing homelessness — just as the city's cold weather shelters are a lifeline for Austinites outdoors when the city freezes over in the winter.

“This is a critical part of our work," he said. "[We're] making sure that when there are weather extremes, that we're prepared for it and that we can help people who are unsheltered homeless prepare for it."

Officials are urging folks to stay hydrated and, if possible, stay inside. The forecast for the week shows triple-digit temperatures are possible through at least Saturday.