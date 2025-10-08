© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massive data center in Taylor will move forward, despite deed promising land would become park

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:01 PM CDT
Yaerid Jacob, founder and CEO of Blueprint Data Centers, sits on the witness stand, at right, during a court hearing for a lawsuit aimed at stopping his company's data center project in Taylor.
Kailey Hunt
/
KUT News
Yaerid Jacob, founder and CEO of Blueprint Data Centers, sits on the witness stand, at right, during a court hearing for a lawsuit aimed at stopping his company's data center project in Taylor.

A state district court judge dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday against Blueprint Data Centers and its proposed project in Taylor.

The lawsuit, which was filed by five residents who live near the site, claimed the data center is being built on land that was supposed to become a park. It sought to stop all commercial development and construction on the land, referencing a deed from 1999 that shows the previous owners granted the property to a nonprofit "to be held in trust for future use as parkland."

The lawsuit also mentioned concerns about the potential environmental, health and safety impacts of bringing a data center to the neighborhood.

Judge Ryan Larson granted Blueprint's motion to dismiss the case, agreeing with the company that the residents lack jurisdiction in the matter.

Larson also denied the residents' request for a temporary injunction against the project. He had previously blocked Blueprint from moving forward with any work on the site while he considered the case.

Blueprint purchased the site in southeast Taylor from the city's Economic Development Corporation last year for $10 million. Its planned 135,000-square-foot data center will house servers, or computers, that can be used for data storage, artificial intelligence processing and more, according to the city of Taylor's website.

The company also plans to build a similar facility in nearby Georgetown.

Tags
Energy & Environment DevelopmentWilliamson CountyTechnologyKUT
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
See stories by Kailey Hunt
Related Content