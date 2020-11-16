Technology

-
From Texas Standard:A Midland-based company has a plan to launch more than 200 very large satellites into low-Earth orbit. But NASA has a problem with…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that day care businesses can reopen. But some parents may be hesitant to send kids back…
-
From Texas Standard:If you would rather be relaxing on a beach right now instead of being stuck at home, or instead of trying to work during the pandemic,…
-
Andrew Dareing is from Mertzon, Texas – a town with 743 people, where the only stoplight is a four-way blinking yellow light.“There’s not enough through…
-
A gap in internet access for Austin residents has shrunk, but a sense of mistrust over the internet’s privacy and security persists among those without…
-
From Texas Standard:In a 2016 speech, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump used colorful language to urge Apple to build products in the U.S., rather…
-
Why Keeping The Nation's Secrets Could Depend On Whether The US Is First To Master Quantum ComputingFrom Texas Standard:In the 1950s and '60s, the U.S. battled the Soviet Union in the race to conquer space. American presidents told the nation that…
-
Many at Google have been simmering since The New York Times reported the company gave generous exit packages to alleged harassers. Thousands of employees walked out of its offices around the world.
-
From Texas Standard:In May, President Donald Trump’s so-called "zero tolerance" policy led to the separation of hundreds of migrant kids from their…
-
Jan Morgan used to think smartphones were for young people."I didn't want a phone smarter than me," she joked. She refused to get one. Instead the…