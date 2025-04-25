Austin wants to improve its AI policies — and protections

Austin is taking a closer look at how it can regulate and integrate the use of artificial intelligence technology into its operations.

The city is already using AI to help review city permits, detect wildfires and direct nonemergency calls for help. But as the technology grows, the city wants to better understand how it can use it safely and responsibly.

The City Council passed a resolution Thursday ordering a study into what policies and other safeguards are needed.

City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes said she hopes the study will give a full picture of how the city should use the technology.

“AI is used as a tool to supplement, to make individuals more efficient with their work and certainly there is a tremendous benefit to using AI,” she said. “But we want to make sure that we're not replacing jobs at the expense of losing that human touch, because that is what being a public government is all about.”

Brydan Summers, president of the city’s employee union, said the group supports innovation — but with safeguards.

“The resolution is an important step because it ensures AI is used to support, not replace, public workers,” he said. “We especially support the clear commitment in this resolution to a 'no displacement without consultation' policy.”

The policy means AI wouldn't be used to eliminate jobs without first discussing with workers and the union.

The conversation at City Hall around AI isn't new. Late last year, the city got what was believed to be an AI-generated phone call during public comments. The call raised concerns about how AI is being used and quickly changing.

Austin is not the only entity grappling with this. As artificial intelligence grows, local governments and companies are trying to figure out how to work with the technology. Texas lawmakers are also looking at bills to regulate the use of AI in the state.

The city manager will come back with a report for Austin in October.