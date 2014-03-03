The Austin 100: A SXSW 2014 Mix

Every year, more than 2,000 acts swarm to SXSW — and every year, NPR Music painstakingly handpicks 100 of the music festival's best discoveries for a downloadable six-hour sampler. We call it The Austin 100, and it's virtually guaranteed to contain something you'll love that you didn't know existed.

For the next 30 days, you can download The Austin 100 from this page — either song by song, or with one click, in its 839 MB entirety — as well as stream it as a continuous mix, both here and through NPR Music's various mobile apps.

Come back to NPR.org/SXSW for live concerts, photos, videos and dispatches from this year's festival.

The Austin 100 Playlist

Against Me!, "Black Me Out"

Ages And Ages, "Divisionary (Do The Right Thing)"

Agnes Obel, "The Curse"

AJ Davila, "Animal"

Ana Tijoux, "Vengo"

Anamanaguchi, "Endless Fantasy"

Angel Olsen, "Hi-Five"

Archie Powell & The Exports, "Only So Much You Can Do"

Black Atlass, "Blossom"

Black Milk, "Sunday's Best"

Brass Bed, "Cold Chicory"

The Can't Tells, "No Television"

Cate Le Bon, "Are You With Me Now?"

clipping., "bout.that (feat. baseck)"

Cloud Nothings, "I'm Not Part Of Me"

Demitasse, "Comfy Coffins"

Diane Coffee, "Green"

Driver Friendly, "Messidona"

Dum Dum Girls, "Are You OK?"

Eagulls, "Possessed"

EMA, "Satellites"

Empires, "How Good Does It Feel"

Eternal Summers, "Gouge"

Ex Hex, "Hot And Cold"

Fat Tony, "Hood Party (Feat. Kool A.D. & Despot)"

Football, Etc., "Goal"

The Front Bottoms, "Twin Size Mattress"

GEMS, "Medusa"

Golden Youth, "We Are Alive"

Good For Grapes, "Skipping Stone"

Grace Weber, "Perfect Stranger"

Ha Ha Tonka, "Colorful Kids"

Haley Bonar, "Last War"

Hundred Waters, "Down From The Rafters"

Hurray For The Riff Raff, "The Body Electric"

Imarhan Timbuktu, "Akar Warled"

Jagwar Ma, "Uncertainty"

Jambinai, "Time Of Extinction"

Jeremiah Jae, "Survival (feat. Oliver The 2nd)"

Jeremy Messersmith, "Ghost"

Jess Williamson, "Blood Song"

The Jones Family Singers, "Down On Me"

Jungle, "Lucky I Got What I Want"

Kelela, "The High [Prod. Gifted & Blessed]"

Kelis, "Jerk Ribs"

Kevin Gates, "Get Up On My Level"

Laura Cantrell, "All The Girls Are Complicated"

Laura Stevenson, "L-Dopa"

Lydia Loveless, "Really Wanna See You"

Michaela Anne, "Lift Me Up"

Mimicking Birds, "Bloodlines"

Mirah, "Oxen Hope"

Moon Hooch, "Number 9"

Mutual Benefit, "Advanced Falconry"

Natalia Clavier, "Adios! (feat. The Echocentrics)"

NO, "Leave The Door Wide Open"

Nothing, "Get Well"

The Pack A.D., "Animal"

Paper Holland, "Happy Belated"

Perfect Pussy, "Driver"

Phox, "Espeon"

Piñata Protest, "Life On The Border"

Potty Mouth, "Sleep Talk"

Public Service Broadcasting, "Everest"

Quiet Kids, "The War"

Quilt, "Tired & Buttered"

Rathborne, "Last Forgiven"

Robert Ellis, "Only Lies"

Royal Teeth, "Wild"

Ryley Walker, "The West Wind"

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, "Call Me"

Saint Rich, "Crying From The Home"

Saintseneca, "Uppercutter"

Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkesta, "Mambo Mexicano"

Seryn, "Ivory Black"

Silver Snakes, "Four Crows"

Sleeper Agent, "Waves"

The So So Glos, "Lost Weekend"

Speedy Ortiz, "Everything's Bigger"

Stagbriar, "The S.S. Here We Go"

Steve Gunn, "Water Wheel"

Streets Of Laredo, "Hey Rose"

SW/MM/NG, "Younger"

Sylvan Esso, "Hey Mami"

Thumpers, "Unkinder (A Tougher Love)"

Timber Timbre, "Hot Dreams"

Tom Brosseau, "Today Is A Bright New Day"

Tony Molina, "Change My Ways"

Torres, "Honey"

Trust, "Rescue, Mister"

Twin Forks, "Back To You"

Until The Ribbon Breaks, "Perspective (feat. Homeboy Sandman)"

Vertical Scratchers, "These Plains"

Vince Staples, "Nate (feat. James Fauntleroy)"

Warpaint, "Love Is To Die"

Windhand, "Orchard"

The Wytches, "Gravedweller"

Yautja, "Blinders"

Yellow Ostrich, "Neon Fists"

Your Friend, "Tame One"

