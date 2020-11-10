© 2020 KUT

Life & Arts

The 31st Annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 10, 2020 at 10:07 PM CST
alexandra_warnier.jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Alexandra Warnier, manager of corporate social responsibility at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

In March, of this year, nearly 250 students and coaches from 48 historically Black colleges and universities were set to travel to California to compete for the national championship title in the 31st annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda made the difficult decision to cancel the HCASC National Championship Tournament for 2020, reallocating funds from the program to partner with HBCUs and support their local communities.

Warnier talks about the Honda All-Star Challenge, how the competition is a multi-generational community event, why the HBCU’s bought into the idea of the challenge and how the 30-year academic competition will look moving forward.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black AmericaAfrican AmericanCOVID-19HBCUs
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
