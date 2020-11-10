On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Alexandra Warnier, manager of corporate social responsibility at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

In March, of this year, nearly 250 students and coaches from 48 historically Black colleges and universities were set to travel to California to compete for the national championship title in the 31st annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda made the difficult decision to cancel the HCASC National Championship Tournament for 2020, reallocating funds from the program to partner with HBCUs and support their local communities.

Warnier talks about the Honda All-Star Challenge, how the competition is a multi-generational community event, why the HBCU’s bought into the idea of the challenge and how the 30-year academic competition will look moving forward.