Tony Winner Ron Simons On Making A Difference On Broadway, Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Ron Simons, Tony Award-winning Broadway producer.

Simons has over two decades of experience, five nominations and four Tony Awards to his credit — more than any other African-American Broadway producer in history. Simons, president and CEO of SimonSays Entertainment, has been a pioneering force in bringing diversity to the stage and behind the scenes, and in leading the effort to tell stories of African-American history, culture and experience.

Simons talks about growing up in Detroit, starting his career as a software engineer, being an actor, how he became a Broadway producer and his biggest influences.

