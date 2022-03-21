© 2022 KUT

Were your kids bored over spring break? Registration now open for summer camps in Georgetown.

KUT 90.5 | By Lauren Terrazas
Published March 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
A child glues cotton balls to a plate during an art class
Jon Shapley for KUT
The city is offering several art camps for children ages 5-8.

Sunday officially marked the first day of spring, but the City of Georgetown is already looking ahead to the summer season.

Registration is now open to Georgetown residents for two dozen summer camps scheduled to begin the week of May 31. Nonresidents will be able to sign up beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m..

Summer camps are open to people ages 6-23 and range from sports and Lego building to robotics courses. Pricing, age requirements and schedules vary for each camp. There is a 20% nonrefundable deposit due at the time of registration, and the withdrawal window closes at least a week before the start of the camp.

The City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department operates the camps and will be following the department’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Participants and instructors must stay home if they feel sick and get tested before returning to the group. Health guidelines also vary per summer camp.

Parents and guardians can find more information and register on the City of Georgetown’s website or by calling 512-930-3596.

Lauren Terrazas
Lauren Terrazas is the Morning Edition newscast host at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at lterrazas@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @_laterrazas.
