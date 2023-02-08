© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A Tribute To Alex Haley

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST
a man wearing glasses posing

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Alexander Murray Palmer Haley, recorded in February 1988. Hayle’s quest to learn more about his family history resulted in the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Roots: The Saga of an America Family

Haley talks about researching the stories he heard from his grandmother, life in the U.S Coast Guard writing the autobiography of Malcolm X and the TV mini-series Roots.

Haley died on February 10, 1992, in Seattle, WA. He was 70.

Tags
Life & Arts Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.