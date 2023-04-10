Remembering William F. “Bill” Williams, Co-Founder of Glory Food

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late William F. "Bill" Williams, co-founder of Glory Foods.

William F. "Bill" Williams, co-founder of Glory Foods

In 1992, Glory Foods officially launched its line of pre-seasoned canned vegetables in Columbus, Ohio. Their initial product line of 17 items focused on greens, peas, and beans. During the past thirty-one years, Glory has been able to expand its line to offer 85 products, including seasoned canned greens, bagged fresh greens and other vegetables, low sodium products, hot sauces, seasoned cooking bases, and corn bread and muffins. Glory Foods is now available at grocery stores nationwide.

On December 27, 2001, Williams died. He was 57 years old.

