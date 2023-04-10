© 2023 KUT Public Media

Remembering William F. “Bill” Williams, Co-Founder of Glory Food

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late William F. "Bill" Williams, co-founder of Glory Foods.

William F. "Bill" Williams, co-founder of Glory Foods

In 1992, Glory Foods officially launched its line of pre-seasoned canned vegetables in Columbus, Ohio. Their initial product line of 17 items focused on greens, peas, and beans. During the past thirty-one years, Glory has been able to expand its line to offer 85 products, including seasoned canned greens, bagged fresh greens and other vegetables, low sodium products, hot sauces, seasoned cooking bases, and corn bread and muffins. Glory Foods is now available at grocery stores nationwide.

On December 27, 2001, Williams died. He was 57 years old.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
