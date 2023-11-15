© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Black America: Criminal justice reform with civil rights activist Tammie Lang Campbell

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST
In Black America

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Tammie Lang Campbell, the founder and executive director of the Honey Brown Hope Foundation.

Hailing from rural Mississippi, Campbell is an activist and nationally recognized civil rights leader. She's spent time in leadership roles at Texas Southern University, Harvard University, the Missouri City NAACP branch and more. When she's not lending her expertise as a speaker and advocate for criminal justice reform, Campbell leads the Honey Brown Hope Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on exposing systemic injustices that Black Americans face.

Darius Elam is seen behind a glass window pane, gesturing to the side.
Honey Brown Hope Foundation
Darius Elam had come to Texas by way of Chicago, attending Texas Southern University on a track and field scholarship.

Founded in 1991, her organization addresses the school-to-prison pipeline and care for the environment within the Black community. One of the foundation's priorities is advocating for the justice of Darius Elam, a man Campbell says was wrongfully convicted of aggravated robbery and credit card fraud in 1984. Campbell crossed paths with Elam when she accepted an invitation to evaluate the educational program in the Texas prison system.

This episode of In Black America details Campbell's path as a civil rights activist and dives into her decades-long investment in the Elam's trial. You can listen to In Black America on air on Tuesdays and Sundays or at any time wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content