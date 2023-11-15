In Black America: Criminal justice reform with civil rights activist Tammie Lang Campbell

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Tammie Lang Campbell, the founder and executive director of the Honey Brown Hope Foundation.

Hailing from rural Mississippi, Campbell is an activist and nationally recognized civil rights leader. She's spent time in leadership roles at Texas Southern University, Harvard University, the Missouri City NAACP branch and more. When she's not lending her expertise as a speaker and advocate for criminal justice reform, Campbell leads the Honey Brown Hope Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on exposing systemic injustices that Black Americans face.

Honey Brown Hope Foundation Darius Elam had come to Texas by way of Chicago, attending Texas Southern University on a track and field scholarship.

Founded in 1991, her organization addresses the school-to-prison pipeline and care for the environment within the Black community. One of the foundation's priorities is advocating for the justice of Darius Elam, a man Campbell says was wrongfully convicted of aggravated robbery and credit card fraud in 1984. Campbell crossed paths with Elam when she accepted an invitation to evaluate the educational program in the Texas prison system.

This episode of In Black America details Campbell's path as a civil rights activist and dives into her decades-long investment in the Elam's trial. You can listen to In Black America on air on Tuesdays and Sundays or at any time wherever you get your podcasts.