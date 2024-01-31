© 2024 KUT Public Media

A conversation with 'Franklin the Helper'

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:07 AM CST
A photo of Franklin, who is smiling at the camera, from the shoulders up.
Courtesy of Franklin Edwards
Edwards' book Just Be Yourself was featured in the PBS television show "Teaching in Room 9."

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Franklin C. Edwards, author, publisher, and owner of Franklin The Helper Children’s Books located in Plano, TX.

When most young people his age were trying to figure out what they were going to do with their life, Edwards was publishing his first children’s book to help kids build their self-confidence. Today, the 23-year-old author and entrepreneur has a published collection of eight faith-based children’s books and one poetry book, all in support of his mission to encourage children to overcome social obstacles utilizing self-confidence and self-motivation.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
