© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A tribute to Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 6, 2024 at 9:41 AM CST
Mary Wilson poses and smiles for the camera, with one hand on her hip and the other leaning on a glass case in a museum. She is wearing a blue gown.
John L. Hanson Jr.
Wilson was in Austin in 2019, where she celebrated the Lyndon B. Johnson Library's exhibition, "Motown: The Sound of Young America."

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Mary Wilson, co-founder of the legendary Supremes. Wilson died on Feb. 8. 2021. She was 76.

With lead vocalist Diana Ross and founding member Florence Ballard — and with Ballard’s replacement Cindy Birdsong — Wilson appeared on all 12 of The Supremes’ No. 1 hits from 1964 to 1969.

Wilson talks about growing up in Detroit, forming The Supremes, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and what it meant to be a Supreme.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content