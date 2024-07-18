© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The underrepresentation of African Americans in the tech industry with David Lee

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 18, 2024 at 9:55 AM CDT
In Black America

A headshot of David Lee, a man wearing orange and white, smiling directly at the camera.
Courtesy of David Lee
Lee spent two decades as a software engineer before focusing his work on advocating for diversity in the tech industry.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with David Lee, chief evangelist, and visionary for Tech diversity; co-founder and president of On The Corner Media Group, and author of The Only One in the Room.

According to research, Only 8% out of 9.2 million technology workers and 3% of executives in the U.S. tech industry were cited as African American. These findings reveal much work needs to be done to improve areas like hiring, recruitment, retention, and providing more resources to help African Americans close the talent gap in the multi-trillion industry.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content