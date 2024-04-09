© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Reliably Austin
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Understanding life insurance with Bryan Simms

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 9, 2024 at 2:53 PM CDT
A headshot of Bryan Simms in a dark suit, white undershirt, and navy blue tie with white dots.
Courtesy of Bryan Simms
Mammoth Life & Reinsurance was originally established in 1915 by formerly enslaved individuals who pooled resources to self-insure after being rejected by mainstream insurance markets.

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Bryan Simms, founder and president of Mammoth Life & Reinsurance Company.

Mammoth Life is the nation’s only minority-owned distribution and reinsurance carrier focused on delivering data advantaged digital life products to underserved communities.

In 1964, the federal government banned discriminatory race-based insurance premiums. While federal law explicitly prevents insurers from applying discriminatory premiums based on race, the insurance application and underwriting process still contain discriminatory practices that can result in higher premiums for African Americans.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content