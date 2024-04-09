Understanding life insurance with Bryan Simms

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Bryan Simms, founder and president of Mammoth Life & Reinsurance Company.

Mammoth Life is the nation’s only minority-owned distribution and reinsurance carrier focused on delivering data advantaged digital life products to underserved communities.

In 1964, the federal government banned discriminatory race-based insurance premiums. While federal law explicitly prevents insurers from applying discriminatory premiums based on race, the insurance application and underwriting process still contain discriminatory practices that can result in higher premiums for African Americans.