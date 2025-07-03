H-E-B concert series offers BBQ with a side of support for Austin's aging musicians

Austinites sipped iced tea as the smell of barbecue hung in the air and live soul music filled the room on a classic Texas evening. Just 10 feet away, shoppers on a grocery run paused to curiously peer into the vibrant scene unfolding at Lake Austin's H-E-B True Texas BBQ restaurant.

Filling the room with energy was an Austin-based band, Tomar and the FCs. Fresh off a Midwest tour, the group was back performing for a cause close to them: helping aging Austin musicians stay in their homes.

"Tomar and the FCs has been together for 10 years," lead singer Tomar Williams said. "We found our footing. We now know that it's time to give back, and it means everything to us, knowing that we can actually help other musicians that I look up to and that I adore ... we can't forget about them."

Wednesday's concert was the first in a series at the Lake Austin H-E-B called "True Texas Tunes." The grocery chain partnered with the nonprofit Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME) to sponsor the event.

Founded in 2017, HOME raises money through concerts to cover housing and health care costs for aging musicians. Today, the volunteer-based organization assists 35 musicians monthly and has awarded over 200 emergency grants, according to Executive Director Hanna Cofer.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Tomar Williams, lead singer of Tomar and The FCs, speaks alongside Nancy Coplin, president of HOME, and Johnny Medina, the production runner and sound supplier for True Texas Tunes. Williams encouraged the audience to spread awareness of HOME.

HOME requires its clients to have worked as a musician for 20 years, be at least 55 years old, live within 75 miles of Austin and, true to its mission, have contributed to the city's music scene.

H-E-B donated money to hire local musicians to perform at the concerts, which provide HOME the opportunity to expand its outreach in the Austin community.

“We really need to have bigger partnerships with community stakeholder leaders like H-E-B, so not only are we bringing in more funding for these folks in need, but we're also being able to have a little bit more recognition in the community,” Cofer said.

One of those musicians in need is Omar Dykes, retired lead singer for the band Omar and The Howlers . Dykes moved to Austin in 1976 and felt so at home, he hasn’t left the city since. He found comfort in seeing Texas blues history being made and wanted to be a part of it.

“I used to put in 15 to 18 hours a day when I was on tour,” Dykes, 75, said Tuesday. “Then you get to where you can't do that, when your health starts failing and you're hobbling along, you need some help, and thank goodness HOME has stepped up to the plate and helped, because I just couldn't play no more.”

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Williams said he wanted to participate in the concert series to make sure the musicians he grew up with would be able to live comfortably in their homes.

Dykes didn’t know 2017 would be the last time he picked up his guitar and performed a live gig. His severe health problems resulted in him becoming immobile and unable to do the thing he’s done since he was 13-years-old — entertain.

“When you get to where you can't make your house notes, you're in trouble,” he said. “I couldn't play. I couldn't go anywhere and make the money to make the house note. So I'm just thankful. I don't know any other way to put it, except I'm just thankful.”

"True Texas Tunes" originally launched with monthly shows at H-E-B's South Congress location, but the performances drew such large crowds that H-E-B decided to expand the series. Now, every Wednesday until Aug. 27, Lake Austin's H-E-B will have live music and barbecue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"The hope is that this is just the beginning, and that we'll be able to not only reach more folks and have them experience this kind of music, but also meet more partners while we're out there in the community," Cofer said.

