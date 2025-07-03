Austin didn't have any 100-degree days in June, but the heat is coming

For the first time in six years, Austin did not have any 100-degree days during the month of June. The last time Austin skipped triple digit heat in June was back in 2019.

Meteorologist Harrison Tran with the National Weather Service said while the eastern part of the U.S. has seen record-breaking temperatures, this is the first time in many years that temperatures in the Austin area are not above average.

“We had more frequent rains and more cloud coverage that made cooler conditions over our area,” Tran said. “Temperatures were right about average rather than anything significantly below.”

But this does not mean Austin has escaped the heat this year. There have been days with heat index values, or “feels like” temperatures above 100 degrees.

There were also hot and humid days in May. That month Camp Mabry registered triple digit heat two days in a row.

An early spring heat wave left meteorologists expecting this summer to be hotter than average. But everything changed once it started raining.

Tran said temperatures came down in late May and early June due to winds and clouds that brought some rain with them.

“Areas of low pressure over the western United States were pretty slow moving,” he said. “So we had several days where we would get a lot of moisture in the area and repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms.”

Chances of rain this week could help keep temperatures cooler, but Tran said this might be the last week without triple-digit days for a while.

But by the middle of July, rain chances will decrease and triple-digit heat will be back. Tran said to expect above average temperatures for the month.

September and August are also expected to be warmer than normal, he said.

The good news, Tran said, is that this year hot temperatures are not expected to last as long as previous years.