Sean Wilson on real criminal justice reform through Dream.org

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 18, 2024 at 11:25 AM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Sean Wilson, Senior Director of Organizing and Partnerships at Dream.Org.

As someone that has lived experiences with the criminal justice system in Wisconsin, Wilson feel that his path has ultimately placed me in a unique position to help others and make progress for real reform.

Dream-Dot-Org is a social justice movement committed to crossing divides, spurring innovation, enacting solutions, and inspiring the world – one that can fundamentally change how people come together to solve America’s toughest problems and create a tipping point for systemic change where love and unity outpace hate and division.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
