Sean Wilson on real criminal justice reform through Dream.org

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Sean Wilson, Senior Director of Organizing and Partnerships at Dream.Org.

As someone that has lived experiences with the criminal justice system in Wisconsin, Wilson feel that his path has ultimately placed me in a unique position to help others and make progress for real reform.

Dream-Dot-Org is a social justice movement committed to crossing divides, spurring innovation, enacting solutions, and inspiring the world – one that can fundamentally change how people come together to solve America’s toughest problems and create a tipping point for systemic change where love and unity outpace hate and division.