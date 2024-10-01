© 2024 KUT Public Media

The Making of the First Black Quarterback with Dr. Louis Moore

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 1, 2024 at 3:17 PM CDT
Louis Moore
Louis Moore
/
Courtesy of John L. Hanson
Louis Moore

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Louis Moore, professor of history at Grand Valley State University, historian, co-host of the Black Athlete Podcast, and author of ‘The Great Black Hope: Doug Williams, Vince Evans, and The Making of the Black Quarterback.’

In 1979, it was still a foreign concept that African American men could be the field generals, - two African American players changed that notion: the Chicago Bears’ Vince Evans, the fastest quarterback in the league, and Doug Williams, a man with the best arm in the game - who won a Super Bowl and played for several teams before becoming a coach.
Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
