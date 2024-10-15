A conversation with James ‘JB’ Brown

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with James ‘JB’ Brown, host of “The NFL Today” on CBS and "Inside The NFL" on Showtime.

Brown is a three-time Emmy Award-winning network broadcaster. In 2020, he was elected into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. He has hosted the Super Bowl a record setting 11 times including Super Bowl 55 on CBS.

Brown first joined CBS Sports in 1984, when he was part of the network’s broadcast team for its NFL and college basketball coverage, as well as a reporter for the NBA Finals