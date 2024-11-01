How to prepare an ofrenda for Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated in Mexico and by people of Mexican heritage from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. Part of the celebration includes the creation of an ofrenda, or an altar for loved ones who have died.

“You give thanks and honor your loved ones and even your ancestors by placing corn and pan de muertos, some mezcalito and then some photos,” said Mando Rayo.

Rayo spoke with Ayden Castellanos on the Tacos of Texas podcast about the role food plays in Mexican folklore, especially as it relates to Día de los Muertos.

Julia Reihs / Texas Standard An altar on display at the Mexic-Arte Día de los Muertos exhibit in 2020.

Creating an ofrenda

The creation of an ofrenda has been an important part of Día de los Muertos, a festival rooted in Aztec beliefs and tied to the goddess Mictecacihuatl, also known as the “Lady of the Dead.”

Ofrendas are visually appealing, encouraging passersby to pause and observe the altar and items on it. Traditionally, there are objects representing the four elements: earth, wind, fire and water.

Earth is represented by food such as pan de los muertos (bread of the dead). Dough is shaped with a circle in the middle to represent a skull and long strips across it that represent crossbones. The soft sweet bread is finished with a final dusting of sugar. People also include foods that their loved ones enjoyed eating.

Julia Reihs / Texas Standard Papel picados or paper banners hang above an ofrenda at the Mexic-Arte Museum in 2020.

Wind is represented by papel picado (paper banners) moving in the air.

It is said that the holes in these colorful banners allow a way for souls to travel through and visit the living. The delicate nature of the paper symbolizes the fragility of life.

Fire is represented by a candle's flame. Traditionally, white candles are used.

Alyssa Olvera / KUT News A Día de los Muertos ofrenda at Moody Amphitheater in 2022.

Water is represented by a vase, container or glass of water. Bottles of mezcal, a distilled alcoholic beverage made in Oaxaca, Mexico, are also often placed on ofrendas.



The most common objects found on altars

Sugar skulls or calavera: These are formed into the shape of a skull from a mixture of granulated sugar, meringue powder and water. After they dry, they get painted with bright colors and decorated with ornaments. The skull represents those who have died and the sugar symbolizes the sweetness of life.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Pan de muerto and sugar skulls placed on an ofrenda at San Antonio's Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival in 2020.

Marigolds or cempasúchil: Referred to as flowers of the dead or flor de muerto, and rooted in pre-Hispanic Aztec ritual, the marigolds' strong scent and bright bloom help lead souls from their resting place to their family homes and altars.

Julia Reihs / Texas Standard Marigolds hang above an altar on display at the Mexic-Arte Museum as part of its 2020 Día de los Muertos exhibit.

Salt: As family members set up the altar, they create a cross with salt so that the visiting soul won’t be corrupted. This is said to help quench the thirst of souls.

Julia Reihs / Texas Standard Salt placed on an ofrenda is said to quench the thirst of souls.

Photographs: Photos of the deceased are placed on an altar. Like the scent and bright color of marigolds, these are meant to help souls find their altar.

Julia Reihs

/ Texas Standard Photograph placed on an ofrenda at the Mexic-Arte Día de los Muertos exhibit in 2020.

Ofrendas can be created personally with a single table set with the items listed above, but they can also be a collective experience that many contribute to.

In these cases, they can be large structures with as many as seven tiers, each representing a stage of the afterlife that a soul passes through.

