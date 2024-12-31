In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
A Conversation with Destin G. Bell – Part II
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Destin George Bell, the co-founder and CEO of Card.io.
With limited job opportunities after graduating from the University of Kentucky, during the pandemic, Bell found himself sleeping on the couch in his father's attic and losing motivation to work out or engage in outdoor cardio.