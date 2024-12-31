© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A Conversation with Destin G. Bell – Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 31, 2024 at 6:06 PM CST
Destin George Bell is the the co-founder and CEO of Card.io.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Destin George Bell, the co-founder and CEO of Card.io.

With limited job opportunities after graduating from the University of Kentucky, during the pandemic, Bell found himself sleeping on the couch in his father's attic and losing motivation to work out or engage in outdoor cardio.
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
