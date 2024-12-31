In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.
The Life and Legacy of Dr. John Hope Franklin
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Dr. John Hope Franklin, a native of Oklahoma and alumnus of Fisk University and Harvard, and the James B. Duke Professor Emeritus of History and Professor of Legal History at Duke University Law School.
Franklin talks about growing up in Oklahoma, attending Fisk University, the importance of history, the civil rights movement, and his career. Franklin died on March 2, 2009. He was 94.