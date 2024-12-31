© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The Life and Legacy of Dr. John Hope Franklin

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published December 31, 2024 at 4:01 PM CST
Dr. John Hope Franklin was the James B. Duke Professor Emeritus of History and Professor of Legal History at Duke University Law School.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Dr. John Hope Franklin, a native of Oklahoma and alumnus of Fisk University and Harvard, and the James B. Duke Professor Emeritus of History and Professor of Legal History at Duke University Law School.

Franklin talks about growing up in Oklahoma, attending Fisk University, the importance of history, the civil rights movement, and his career. Franklin died on March 2, 2009. He was 94.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
