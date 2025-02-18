© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The Life and Legacy of Robert C. Maynard

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 18, 2025 at 12:31 PM CST
Black and white image of a black man sitting, smiling at a camera from the shoulders up.
Robert C. Maynard was the co-founder of the Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to expanding opportunities for minority journalists at the nation's newspapers.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a 1985 conversation with the late Robert C. Maynard, journalist, newspaper publisher, editor and former owner of the Oakland (CA) Tribune newspaper.

Maynard was a charismatic leader who changed the face of American journalism, built a four-decade career on the cornerstones of editorial integrity, community involvement, improved education and the importance of the family. He was the co-founder of the Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to expanding opportunities for minority journalists at the nation's newspapers. In 1967 Maynard was hired by the Washington Post as national correspondent, the first African American to hold that position on any major newspaper. In 1979 he was hired by Gannett as editor of its newly acquired Oakland Tribune newspaper

When he purchased the Oakland Tribune in 1983, he became the first African American in this country to own a major daily newspaper. But Maynard had a career full of firsts, from being the first African American national newspaper correspondent to being the first African American newspaper editor in chief.

Maynard died on August 17, 1993. He was 56.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
