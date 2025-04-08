© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Super Bowl LIX

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:10 PM CDT
On Sunday, February 9th, the Eagles played the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX.
On Sunday, February 9th, the Eagles played the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlight of Super Bowl LIX with Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy, and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Hurts was voted the winner of the Pete Rozelle Trophy awarded to the Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player. The Kansas City Chiefs did not make history on Sunday, February 9th, in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles denied them the chance to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Instead, the Eagles dominated the game from the beginning to finish with a 40-22 victory.
Tags
Life & Arts John HansonSuper BowlIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content