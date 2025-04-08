On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlight of Super Bowl LIX with Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy, and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Hurts was voted the winner of the Pete Rozelle Trophy awarded to the Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player. The Kansas City Chiefs did not make history on Sunday, February 9th, in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles denied them the chance to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. Instead, the Eagles dominated the game from the beginning to finish with a 40-22 victory.