-
Talk of the Super Bowl's "sad ads" has dominated post-game non-football-based discussions, but there were actually some commercials during yesterday's…
-
Are you watching the Superbowl just for the ads? You're not the only one.Four University of Texas advertising professors will live-tweet critiques of the…
-
A certain sporting match is occurring this weekend, and viewers will certainly talk just as much about the commercials airing on the Super Bowl as the…
-
John L. Hanson, Jr. has been on radio row at more Super Bowls than most Americans get to see on TV. He is the host of KUT's In Black America and now…