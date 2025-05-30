Austin youth choir finds its voice through community at inaugural performance

Ten young singers dressed in tie-dyed shirts stood at the altar of a church on the Drag. Some were stiff, their eyes fixed straight ahead. Others swayed while tapping their thighs.

A couple managed a smile.

The audience of family members and supporters in pews across from them, meanwhile, had no trouble smiling.

The Pano Youth Choir had been practicing almost every Tuesday night since January for its inaugural performance earlier this month.

“It’s been a journey,” 15-year-old soloist Theo Klumpp said after the show. “It didn’t sound like that the entire time, but even when it didn’t, there was definitely a very strong community.”

No auditions were required for the choir, which was made up of singers in sixth through 12th grades. It cost $185 to join — though the fee could be reduced if it was prohibitive.

Many of the singers had been pushed to join by their moms. Director AV Villarreal said it took some time before a few felt comfortable singing with the group.

“I had some sweet kiddos who came in the first rehearsal and didn’t make any sounds at all. They sat in the back all by themselves with their arms crossed and their hoodie tied all the way around their face,” they said. “And I was like — well, you know, it’s just going to take time, because kids need to trust you … before they are willing to be vulnerable."

With time, they said, the kids blossomed.

Villarreal, who has a master’s degree in choral conducting and has taught young singers for a decade, said they wanted to form the group in part because of their experience with Panoramic Voices. The adult choir, which doesn't require auditions, has been in Austin for more than 20 years and bills itself as having a “music without borders” approach that welcomes singers of all experiences and backgrounds.

Cecily Johnson Director AV Villarreal said they've had a great experience singing with a low-pressure community choir and thought there should be something similar for kids.

“[I like] just being part of an ensemble where there’s low pressure and where there’s community and people really enjoy making art together,” they said. “I was like — this has got to be for kids.”

Juli Orlandini, Panoramic Voices' managing artistic director, said she knew it was a perfect fit and told Villarreal to run with the idea.

“AV had complete artistic control,” she said.

'One of the best inventions'

Growing up in Austin with a father who plays guitar, Maura Collier said she has always been into music — and that it's good for your mental health.

"Music is beautiful and one of the best inventions," she said. "Everyone should be included in music, even if you can't sing that well."

The 12-year-old, who also played violin during the show, said she was shy at first, but that Villarreal was a great teacher. To calm her nerves before performing, Maura said she takes a few deep breaths.

“Deep Breaths” was also the title of the spring program. Villarreal said they were inspired thinking about what the expression means in a post-pandemic world.

“It’s this thing [people] used to say to each other colloquially and comfortably as a quick way to calm down,” they said. “After we’ve spent so much time afraid of sharing air with each other, how do we reconnect with our breath?"

Villarreal said they were intentional about choosing songs for the program and lifting up the voices of female composers. The soloists got to pick their own music.

Many of the songs were folky, like “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen. Two singers performed a song from the movie Harriet. Then there was Ivy Kim, who stunned the audience with a piece from an Italian opera.

A space to grow

After the performance, Hindatu Mohammed wiped tears from her face.

“I was just crying the whole time,” she said. “My child has never been in a choir before, so to be able to have a space for a newcomer to choir to really feel welcome and then to flourish, I don’t even have words for it. It’s incredible.”

This was Mohammed’s first time hearing her daughter, Malika, sing pieces from the show.

“She wouldn’t sing any solos for me [at home],” she said, “so it was all completely surprising. It was all brand new.”

Orlandini and Villarreal are focused on growing the program in the fall and said more details will be available on the group's website for those who are interested in joining.

Thirteen-year-old Ari Kahan said they would “absolutely” do it again.

“Join us!” Ari said. “No, seriously, we really need more members.”

Disclosure: Stephanie Federico is a member of Panoramic Voices.