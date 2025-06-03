The Fair Budget Coalition with Marc H. Morial

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League.

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the National Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

Recently, The National Urban League launched the Fair Budget Coalition, a new alliance of civil rights leaders, economic justice advocates, and policy experts demanding a responsible federal budget that centers fairness, opportunity, and economic security for all Americans.