In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The Fair Budget Coalition with Marc H. Morial

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 3, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT
Marc H. Morial stands in a blue suit in front of a white background, smiling.
Mauri Solages
/
Marc H. Morial
Marc H. Morial is the President and CEO of the National Urban League.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League.

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the National Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

Recently, The National Urban League launched the Fair Budget Coalition, a new alliance of civil rights leaders, economic justice advocates, and policy experts demanding a responsible federal budget that centers fairness, opportunity, and economic security for all Americans.
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
