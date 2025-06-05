Taylor to still hold Pride festival despite mayor's refusal to issue proclamation

Taylor Pride will hold its fifth annual music-and-arts festival later this month, despite a decision by Mayor Dwayne Ariola not to issue a proclamation recognizing the event.

Denise Rodgers, the president and founder of the LGBTQ+ nonprofit, said she was caught off guard by the decision.

"For four years they've issued a proclamation. They've always been very supportive and very present at all of our events," she said. "So yeah, to receive a denial from the new mayor was very surprising and disappointing."

Cities like Taylor often issue proclamations to recognize and increase awareness of local events or groups. Past proclamations have recognized Taylor Pride's annual festival and its contributions to the city's LGBTQ+ community.

"This is the fifth time that I have personally submitted this proclamation [request]," Jose Orta said. "There were no issues the last four times. What has changed?"

Former Mayor Brandt Rydell issued all four of the past proclamations recognizing Taylor Pride. He issued the most recent one on May 9, 2024, just days before he left office. Ariola was sworn in later that month.

As mayor, Ariola has the final about whether a proclamation will be issued.

KUT reached out to Ariola multiple times for a comment on his decision, but did not receive a response.

In a statement to CBS Austin, the mayor said he made the decision "because I believe we have other meaningful opportunities in June to come together—such as Juneteenth, a unifying observance begun in Texas and now national in scope that honors freedom and resilience."

Rodgers called Ariola's statement "disheartening."

"Quite honestly, it's very confusing to exclude an entire community of people in the name of unity," she said. "This really undermines the work that we've been doing together for the last five years."

Taylor Pride held Williamson County's first-ever in-person Pride event in 2021. Over the years, the organization has evolved into a resource and advocacy group for LGBTQ+ people in Taylor and surrounding communities — hosting events like voter registration happy hours, drag shows and "self-love yoga."

Rodgers said she's holding out some hope that the mayor will change his mind. She's created an online petition encouraging the mayor to do just that; it has garnered nearly 1,500 signatures.

"The denial contradicts the inclusive values we hold dear, and the reality our residents continue to embrace and promote: diversity, acceptance, and love for all," the petition states. "Let's encourage the Mayor to reconsider his stance and endorse a proclamation that aligns with the values of tolerance and pride that Taylor has so beautifully championed, and as his predecessor had done for the past 4 years."

Orta said he plans to ask the mayor to change his mind at next week's City Council meeting.

"Ultimately, the decision is his prerogative, but if he is going to deny it, we would like for him to own it and to be held accountable," he said.

This is not the first time controversy has surrounded one of Taylor Pride's events.

In 2022, the organization was denied participation in a local holiday parade, prompting the city to part ways with the parade's organizers.

"Every time we face one of these challenges, it's a reminder of how important this work is, and how much it is needed in rural communities, how little support and resources exist," Rodgers said.

Continuing preparations for this year's Pride celebration, she said, is part of that work.

"One of these days, they're going to learn that, you know, every time they push back, we just get more support," Rodgers said. "We get bigger."

The festival will take place on June 28 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Heritage Park in downtown Taylor.