A Conversation with T. Dallas Smith

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with T. Dallas Smith, founder and CEO of the T. Dallas Smith & Company - the largest African American-owned pure tenant rep commercial real estate firm in the nation.

In 1982, Smith began his commercial real estate career at Atlanta Air Center Realty under the guidance of Thomas W. Tift, Jr. as leasing and management representative for the portfolio. In 1989, he became the first African American broker at Cushman & Wakefield of Georgia. His affiliation with the company opened doors for many minority brokers.

In 2007, with the blessing of the late Herman J. Russell, Smith opened T. Dallas Smith & Company. The firm has led projects across the nation with metrics exceeding more than eight million square feet of tenant and buyer representation in office and industrial space, and more than five thousand acres of land acquisitions.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.

