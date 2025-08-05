© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

A Conversation with T. Dallas Smith

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 5, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT
Dallas Smith is the founder and CEO of the T. Dallas Smith & Company.
T. Dallas Smith is the founder and CEO of the nation’s largest African American–owned tenant representation real estate firm.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with T. Dallas Smith, founder and CEO of the T. Dallas Smith & Company - the largest African American-owned pure tenant rep commercial real estate firm in the nation.

In 1982, Smith began his commercial real estate career at Atlanta Air Center Realty under the guidance of Thomas W. Tift, Jr. as leasing and management representative for the portfolio. In 1989, he became the first African American broker at Cushman & Wakefield of Georgia. His affiliation with the company opened doors for many minority brokers.

In 2007, with the blessing of the late Herman J. Russell, Smith opened T. Dallas Smith & Company. The firm has led projects across the nation with metrics exceeding more than eight million square feet of tenant and buyer representation in office and industrial space, and more than five thousand acres of land acquisitions.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
