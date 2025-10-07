Texas Exes 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipient Fran Harris- Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Fran Harris, former WNBA champion, gold medalist with USA Basketball, captain and leading scorer of the undefeated 1986 national championship team at The University of Texas, broadcaster, author, entrepreneur, and a recipient of the UT/Austin 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award.

As an entrepreneur, television personality, broadcaster, and former collegiate and professional basketball player- it has been basketball that has made Fran Harris a household name. She was the captain and leading scorer on the 1986, undefeated UT/Austin Women’s 34 and 0 NCAA championship team. She is a Fortune 100 consultant, the author of 20 books. Harris is the founder of of a developmental women’s basketball league; co-founder of The Athletic Club sports complexes; and creator of the first electrolyte drink developed by and for women.

