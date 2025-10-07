© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Texas Exes 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award Recipient Fran Harris- Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 7, 2025 at 12:50 PM CDT
"The more people who know about the W in Austin, the more people who believe that they should partner with the movement that is the W in Austin," says Fran Harris, seen in the Texas Standard studio.
Michael Minasi
/
Texas Standard
"The more people who know about the W in Austin, the more people who believe that they should partner with the movement that is the W in Austin," says Fran Harris, seen in the Texas Standard studio.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Fran Harris, former WNBA champion, gold medalist with USA Basketball, captain and leading scorer of the undefeated 1986 national championship team at The University of Texas, broadcaster, author, entrepreneur, and a recipient of the UT/Austin 2025 Distinguished Alumnus Award.

As an entrepreneur, television personality, broadcaster, and former collegiate and professional basketball player- it has been basketball that has made Fran Harris a household name. She was the captain and leading scorer on the 1986, undefeated UT/Austin Women’s 34 and 0 NCAA championship team. She is a Fortune 100 consultant, the author of 20 books. Harris is the founder of of a developmental women’s basketball league; co-founder of The Athletic Club sports complexes; and creator of the first electrolyte drink developed by and for women.

To connect with Fran, visit FranHarris.com Linkedin.com/in/franharris

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
