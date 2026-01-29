From fashion made from trash to oil paintings on textiles: 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Does it feel like you need to go out extra this weekend because the weather has kept you inside? If so, you're in luck.

There are a number of arty things to do — in addition to the shows we recommended last week. Here are some highlights.

Reuse on the Runway, Austin Creative Reuse

Cost: Free

Through Feb. 28; artist talk Feb. 3, 7-9 p.m.

Dougherty Arts Center, Julia C. Butridge Gallery, 1110 Barton Springs Road

Check out highlights from Austin Creative Reuse's 2025 fashion show where artists turned recycled materials into fabulous outfits. The show asks: Can fashion be both stunning and sustainable?

Daniel Johnston's Fly High, Fly Eye

Cost: Free

Opening reception Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Artist talk Sunday at 3 p.m. On view through March 22

Lydia Street Gallery, 1200 East 11th St. #109

An exhibit of Daniel Johnston's art, focusing on his "eyeball" works. His sister Marjory made custom T-shirts for the event and will give an artist talk Sunday.

The Cathedral's January open house

Cost: $30. Guests can pay extra to come early for an artist talk. 50% of proceeds will go to help pay bonds for immigrants detained by ICE.

Friday, 7–10 p.m.

The Cathedral, 2403 East 16th St.

The evening is also the closing reception for New Threads, a solo exhibit by Sandra Boskamp. The Dripping Springs artist paints directly on textiles. The night will feature complimentary drinks and the opportunity to buy prints from emerging Austin artists starting at $15.

Mix ‘n’ Mash – On Repeat: The Musicians Who Shaped Us

Cost: $10 for the opening reception; $8 during normal gallery hours

Opening reception Friday, 6-9 p.m. On view through March 8.

Mexic-Arte Museum, 419 Congress Ave.

The museum invited people to create pieces of art inspired by the music and musicians who move them. The exhibit features more than 200 panels submitted by local and regional artists.

Off the Rails comedy show

Cost: $20

Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery, 3411 East 5th St.

A new weekly comedy series at Cloud Tree Studios and Gallery. Arrive early for jazz and free drinks.